DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $59.88 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -272.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

