DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

