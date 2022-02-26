Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.65 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.78% of ProAssurance worth $35,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.28 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

