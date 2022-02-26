Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.58% of Perdoceo Education worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

