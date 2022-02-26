Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,908 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 62.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 284,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 311,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

