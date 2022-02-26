Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

