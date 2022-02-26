Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
