Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

