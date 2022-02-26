Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

