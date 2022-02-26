Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

