Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Announces Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

DISCA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 9,585,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 699,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,422,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 312,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

