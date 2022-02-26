Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Announces Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.
DISCA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 9,585,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
