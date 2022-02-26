DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. 299,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,944. The stock has a market cap of $598.80 million, a PE ratio of -139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DMC Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DMC Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DMC Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

