Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,144. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

