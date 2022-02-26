Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

DEI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

