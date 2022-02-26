DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

