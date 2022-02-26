Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. 107,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.
Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)
