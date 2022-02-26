Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRETF. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

