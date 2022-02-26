Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

