Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$21.54 and a 12-month high of C$47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -841.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.