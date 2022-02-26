Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dril-Quip worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

