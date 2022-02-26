Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 808,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 725.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

