Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock worth $1,303,725 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
