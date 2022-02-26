Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.24 ($53.68).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.63 and a 200 day moving average of €39.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

