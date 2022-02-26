Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.54

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 161.89, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

