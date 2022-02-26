Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.10. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

