E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.94).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.82 ($13.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.38. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

