E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $124,000.

E2open Parent stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,631. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

