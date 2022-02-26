EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cerner by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,582,000 after purchasing an additional 588,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,460,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,320,000 after buying an additional 99,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,099,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,029,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

