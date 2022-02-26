EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.65. 318,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

