EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 318,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.