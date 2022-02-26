Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

