eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
