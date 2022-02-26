eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.