Einsteinium One Day Volume Reaches $9,955.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $9,955.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,372,276 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

