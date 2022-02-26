Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 42,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,100. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EKSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

