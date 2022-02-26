Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

