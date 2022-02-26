Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,776. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

