EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
NYSE EME opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $97.11 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
