ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

