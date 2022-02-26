Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Encompass Health by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.