Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

