Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

