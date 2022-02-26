Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

