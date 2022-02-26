Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.590 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. 232,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,226. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Endava by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.