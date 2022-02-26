Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.72

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 4215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. State Street Corp raised its position in Enel Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 561,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

