Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.72

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 4215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
