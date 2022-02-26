Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:ERF opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.69. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$16.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

