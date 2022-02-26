EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.26

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.26 and last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 1315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

