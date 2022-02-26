ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Financial Survey

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Kenon $386.00 million 7.73 $507.11 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Kenon N/A 21.77% 11.75%

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ENEVA S A/S and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kenon beats ENEVA S A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kenon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

