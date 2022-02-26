Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

ENVA opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $47.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

