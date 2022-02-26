Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. 1,360,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

