EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

