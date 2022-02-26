EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,397 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 485.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $113.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

