EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $386,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

